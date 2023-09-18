We asked for your views on Saturday's game between Wolves and Liverpool.

Here are some of your comments:

Wolves fans

Steve: Neto is right, Wolves thought they had won and stopped playing the second half. No capitalisation on chances at all otherwise Wolves would have been three up at half-time. How long will Neto stay?

Mark: Wolves were excellent in the first half and should have scored more than one. Neto and Bellegarde were outstanding. Liverpool dominated second half, with substitutions making a difference - but they were helped by Wolves' negative tactics and defensive errors. Not sure what the manager said at half-time, but you simply cannot expect to sit back and defend a 1- 0 lead against top teams.

Martin: The Wolves manager should have known that Liverpool would change a couple of players at half-time and regain the midfield. What did we do? Nothing. We started defending deeper and let them have the ball. The past three managers have done exactly the same in similar games and we never learn.

Steve: Why do we expect anything less. Great start. Failure to capitalise as usual. This is the Wolves story over many years. Wolves are quoted by pundits as ‘the nearly team’. See you in the Championship next season, and probably a new manager. Do they not see the loan deals available?

Liverpool fans

CeeJay: I don't know what Klopp said at half-time, but I wish he'd start saying it before the game starts. We'll get punished by better teams if we continue with those type of first-half performances. Nunez makes the difference for me. He gives the attack a focal point and we seem a better side with him on the pitch.

Sammy: We started badly. We gave Wolves lots of chances in the first half, but in the second half all of that changed. We were brilliant. We had a lot of chances. I'm very happy with a win.

Mohammad: I was puzzled with the inclusion of Mac Allister in the first XI. Klopp complained about the kick-off time and the fact that the South American players arrived late from international duty. It's quite obvious Mac Allister was out of sorts due to jet lag. Even Darwin Nunez appeared to be short of breath when he came in as a sub in the second half.

Brad: Great result but we still have this problem of conceding the first goal in games - just like last season. It definitely needs to be eradicated from our game. However, the fight, determination and resilience in this Liverpool side can’t be underestimated. Will we challenge for the title? Yes. Will we win it? No.