Burnley 1-3 Aston Villa: Analysis

Shamoon Hafez, BBC Sport at Turf Moor

Burnley followed up their opening-day defeat by champions Manchester City with another home loss - already more than they suffered in the entirety of their Championship-winning run last season.

They have also lost back-to-back games at the start of a campaign for the third consecutive season and will need to improve in both defence and attack if they are to avoid an immediate return to the second tier.

Conceding early goals is proving to be a problem for Vincent Kompany's side and, although they did pull a goal back through South African frontman Lyle Foster, they were mostly disjointed in the final third.

Kompany said: "Learning comes at a price in the Premier League. You can see the quality of the Aston Villa team when they took their chances, credit to them.

"We didn't start the game badly at all but didn't manage to get a real grip on the game. Villa were always a threat on the counter, we created moments and chances and but momentum in the second half and the goal helped us for that.

"We conceded a goal at the height of the momentum, a very good side who are very well coached. We are there in parts but we will have to learn from it when you get punished."