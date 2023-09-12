Leicester City defender Conor Coady believes the Foxes' state-of-the-art training ground gives "no real excuse" for the players not to perform at their highest level.

The facility in Seagrave, north Leicestershire is 185 acres with 14 full-size pitches and accommodation for all staff and players.

"It's an incredible place, an absolutely incredible place," Coady told BBC Radio 5 Live's Monday Night Club.

"Since the first day I got here, what the lads have been like, what the people have been like, it's full of fantastic people.

"The place itself is absolutely unbelievable and it's a pleasure to come to work every day.

"The whole complex is unbelievable. There's now no real excuse for us as players.

"There's nothing we can look at and say: 'We've not got this, or not got that.' We can train, and train to our maximum, every single day because of everything that is here.

"Players stay here throughout the week to make sure we train right, we recover right, we eat right, we do everything right.

"It's important we use that to the best of our abilities and make sure we keep improving every day."

Listen to the full episode on BBC Sounds