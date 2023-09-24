Tottenham captain and goalscorer Son Heung-min speaking to Sky Sports: "It's a derby, it's always a tough game. But the performance was fantastic from the lads until the last whistle.

"I think we gave everything so I think the fans can be proud of the game. Obviously we wanted to win, but I think the performance was perfect."

On Arsenal's second-half penalty: "Look, the referee made a decision, we can't just argue about this decision. We have VAR in this situation.

"Obviously the derby is an emotional game. It's a decision we accepted and we bounced back really strongly. Coming back at the time was important. We showed great character and [James] Maddison showed great bravery."