'Excellent result' but defence 'still a mess' - your views on Hearts win

We asked for your views after Hearts progressed to the Viaplay Cup last four with a 2-1 win at Kilmarnock.

Here’s what some of you said:

Murray: What an excellent result for Hearts. The players really stepped up and it was good to see them not go into their shell after the Kilmarnock equaliser. Instead they went for it and didn't settle for extra time.

Alfie: I’m very happy we’re through, however that doesn’t excuse the fact that we have once again been dominated in possession and done worse on the attack than Killie. I feel like Steven Naismith’s going to be there for the derby and it terrifies me. I just really hope he changes things before we do even worse. Hopefully the win gives us momentum.

Chris: It’s the same story as we were lucky to get away and it took a lot of class and composure from a player who should be on pitch from start. The defence is still a mess and for most of the game we saw scrappy, desperate last-minute clearances hoofed up the park. Killie had a dangerous spell for 15 minutes and really should have put three or four past us, whereas we didn’t look that dangerous in the game.