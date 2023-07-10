'Leeds never saw the best of Aaronson'

BBC Sport's Adam Pope discussing the exits of Robin Koch, Diego Llorente and Brendon Aaronson on the latest episode of BBC Radio Leeds' Don't Go To Bed Just Yet podcast: "All three we expected. This is important.

"There will be some loan fees but the big things is getting wages off the books when you're in the Championship. It's all about Financial Fair Play and profit and sustainability.

"Clearly they weren't going to play, they weren't in the plans going forward."

Kaiser Chiefs bassist Simon Rix added: "You kind of want some of the players to be like 'we got relegated and we want to take responsibility and get Leeds back up' but the reality of the situation is we can't just have the same squad as last year for various reasons.

"One is the confidence was very low but another is we just can't afford it.

"With Aaronson we definitely ever saw the best of him. I don't know if Leeds just got really focused on him saying 'this is the guy we've got to get' and ended up overpaying for him.

"Even though we conceded so many goals, I didn't think Koch had a bad season. I think he did okay. I do think he's probably a good defender but just the confidence in the denfence was just smashed."

