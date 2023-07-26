Diaby likely to feature against Fulham

Moussa Diaby in training with Aston VillaAston Villa via Getty Images

New signing Moussa Diaby is likely to make his first appearance in an Aston Villa shirt against Fulham in Orlando on Thursday (00:00 BST kick-off).

France international winger Diaby completed his transfer from Bayer Leverkusen, reported to be for a club-record fee, on Saturday.

"I think he's going to adapt quickly with his team-mates and with the way we are trying to build," manager Unai Emery said in a video posted on the club's social media channels.

"He's fit because he was training with his team and now he has to know the new team-mates he has."

Defender Tyrone Mings, meanwhile, says it has been a good experience to "connect" with supporters from outside during the club's trip to the United States in pre-season.

"Sometimes we get wrapped up in our own little world in England and in Birmingham, especially with the Premier League as we don't travel abroad," said the England centre-back.

"European games and pre-season tours definitely give us the chance to connect with fans that are in a different part of the world. It's been fun."

Related Topics