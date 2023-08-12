Newcastle 5-1 Aston Villa: What Howe said

Eddie Howe speaking to Sky Sports about Newcastle's transfer window: "We’re hoping for one more [signing], no guarantee, but we will fight to the end to strengthen.

“We are getting there. Every transfer window we have got stronger. We’ve lost Allan Saint-Maximin, who was a massive player for us, we’re going to miss his unpredictability."

On the season ahead: "We want the supporters to dream. We have to focus on Manchester City away – it’s the hardest fixture in the Premier League so that is a sobering thought for us. We’re looking at can we win the game fully in the knowledge they are the best team, they have been the bench mark."

On Sandro Tonali's performance: "When you consider it’s his first game in England, how calm he was before the match. He is just taking it in its stride and he was magnificent for us."

On Newcastle's attacking midfield: "We’ve worked very hard at trying to give teams problems with our midfield shape. We try and make it as unpredictable as we can. I have to praise those players, they all have different qualities.

On added time: "The squad dynamic is more important than ever with the added time. We had a strong bench today and hopefully we can carry that through the season."