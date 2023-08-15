Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers says he told Matt O’Riley he “needs to score more goals”.

O’Riley scored in Celtic’s 3-1 win over Aberdeen to make it two goals in two Scottish Premiership matches this season, compared to four in 52 in the last campaign.

"He is a wonderful footballer, he is ambitious, he wants to be better and improve, and I am really pleased for him - that was a good run into the box and finish from him," Rodgers said

"I like him a lot, I think he is a really intelligent footballer, he is a top professional, he prepares his body well and he prepares his life well, he wants to do well, he sets his standards high every day to be better.

"When I looked at his numbers and everything else I think I said to him you need to score more goals as he didn't do it enough.

"He was a bit like James Forrest when I first came into the club, he didn't score enough for the talent they had and I was looking at Matt from last season and his first goal was in February.

“You can't have that talent and be waiting that long, it is all about arriving in the areas and finding composure to finish.

"I really like him, his build-up play is good, he takes the ball, and he needs to work on his pressing and intensity but he is a wonderful footballer and he is a good guy as well.

The 22-year-old believes a change in mindset has been the key to his goal scoring insisting that he’s “just trying to relax”.

“I think I'm just trying less hard, genuinely, there's not as much tension in my game right now,” O’Riley said.

"I was probably trying a little bit too hard last season just because I care so much and I want to help the team.

"Now I'm just trying to relax a little bit more and just get in the right positions and it seems to be clicking a little bit.

"This season I'm probably coming on to the play a little bit more in terms of the role I've got right now, so I can probably see the play building up a little bit better and I can pick my moment when to arrive in the box."