Tottenham assistant manager Cristian Stellini has been speaking to the media before Spurs' game with Manchester City on Sunday.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

Antonio Conte’s surgery on his gall bladder went well and he is currently recuperating in Italy: “We don’t know yet when he is coming back. He’s recovering well at home. The decision will be made tomorrow."

He is trusted by Conte to transmit his wishes to the players: "I have worked with him for a long time. I know his mentality very well, what he wants from the team and he trusts in us completely."

He reflected on a busy transfer window: “We have to say thanks to the players who go to play for another club – Matt Doherty, Djed Spence and Bryan Gil are three great players. We have this balance to be sad but also to be excited to work with [Pedro] Porro and [Arnaut] Danjuma."

Porro could start for Spurs against the champions: “He is young but has great experience. He played in a similar system to how we play and he is available. We were impressed by his performance against us and he is a great technical player."

Richarlison is fit again after “a small problem” while Lucas Moura has played a half of football this week so will also be available.

Manchester City are possibly the "greatest team in the world" but Stellini says Spurs are confident they can repeat the first-half performance from Etihad Stadium where they were two goals ahead at half-time.

Follow Friday's Premier League news conferences