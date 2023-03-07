"This was an outlier. It's not the norm. I think Erik ten Hag can fix it."

BBC Radio Manchester's Jay Motty was only on the latest episode of The Devils' Advocate podcast because usual host Joe McGrath is away this week, but found himself sifting through the wreckage of Manchester United's 7-0 defeat by Liverpool.

However, with a trophy already pocketed and knowledge of United's excellent performances under their Dutch manager this season, Motty is backing the Red Devils to recover.

"I have great faith in Ten Hag," he said. "This was just a complete freak result.

"How often do Liverpool beat teams 7-0? It's very rare, and for it to happen to a team above them in the table is unheard of.

"Yes, they have to learn from it, but I still feel confident. Look at the amount of games won this season and they have not become bad players overnight.

"It was just a terrible day at the office."

United play Real Betis in the Europa League last 16 on Thursday before a home game against Southampton in the Premier League.

Motty believes the next fixtures are a chance for the players to show their character.

"If they start losing more games, then this team will unravel - but they have this opportunity to redeem themselves," he said.

"Under Ten Hag, they have not fallen apart when things have gone wrong, so they just have to do that again."

