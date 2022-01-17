Wolves have picked up 31 points from their first 20 games of the Premier League season, their best return at this stage of a top-flight campaign since 1979-80 (also 31 points) when they finished in sixth place.

Southampton are now winless in their last six away league games against Wolves (drawn three, lost three).

Wolves striker Raul Jimenez has been directly involved in six goals in his seven Premier League appearances against Southampton (five goals, one assist)