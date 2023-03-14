Harry Tizard, The Saints Score, external

Southampton may be at the bottom of the Premier League table once again, but the mood around the club has not been higher since the start of 2023.

After three clean sheets in four games under Ruben Selles, with the Saints unlucky not to steal a point at Old Trafford in an entertaining 0-0 draw, Southampton know that they will climb out of the relegation zone with a win against Brentford.

Thomas Frank's men eased past the Saints in the reverse fixture but will be hurting after their 12-game unbeaten run ended at the hands of Everton.

Southampton must capitalise and make the most of a wounded Brentford side. No team has earned fewer Premier League points at home than us this season, meaning that the narrow victory against Leicester City at St Mary's must be a turning point.

Everton and Bournemouth collected vital home wins last time out with Leeds United salvaging a hard-fought point against Brighton at Elland Road.

If Southampton are to stay in the top flight, games in front of their own fans need to be the foundation of their success. Fixtures at St Mary's against Brentford, Crystal Palace, Bournemouth and Fulham are must-win.