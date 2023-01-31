Clark leaves Livi
Livingston FC can confirm that Harrison Clark has departed the club.— Livingston Football Club (@LiviFCOfficial) January 31, 2023
The 19-year-old joined from Chester-Le-Street Utd in July 2021 and has had loan spells at Kelty Hearts, Arbroath & most recently, Stirling Albion.
Harrison leaves with the best wishes of everyone at the club. pic.twitter.com/NmAOqgnU7U
