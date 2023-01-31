Former Spurs midfielder Michael Brown says it can be difficult to secure a move out of a club as he reflected on a busy transfer window across the Premier League.

After joining Tottenham in January 2004, Brown was himself involved in a transfer tug-of-war with Fulham just two years later and he explained it was a tricky position to be in.

"I remember a situation I had when Fulham wanted to sign me," he told BBC Sport. "Daniel Levy was happy for me to go but the manager Martin Jol was not sure about it.

"How do you make it happen? It can be really hard. I had to negotiate between the two to explain why it should go through.

"Some moves on offer can be life-changing."

Brown also reflected on his arrival at Spurs and how the dressing room atmosphere differed from his previous club Sheffield United.

"It was ruthless," he said. "Spurs were struggling at the time and in danger of getting relegated.

"About a week after I joined, there was a meeting and some of the senior players were saying that if the manager didn't like how they played then he shouldn't pick them.

"It was player power in action and it was very different. I was suspended at the time so just in the background watching."