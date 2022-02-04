Lawro's predictions: Wolves v Norwich

Lawro's prediction: 0-1

Wolves are having a great season in the Premier League but I just wonder how seriously their manager Bruno Lage will take the FA Cup, given they have a chance of making the top six.

Norwich's priority is obviously to stay up, but their form had just started to improve before the season paused last month. When you are struggling, winning games is a healthy habit to keep, whatever the competition.

