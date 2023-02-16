Briony Bragg, This Fan Girl, external

A cult hero to me is one universally loved by the fans, but not particularly the most world renowned. Tony Hibbert, for instance.

Can you imagine him in anything over than an Everton shirt? No, and that’s because he is up there with the most loyal of Evertonians (though he did sign for French 10th-tier side Louzy after moving across the pond!)

He made his senior debut against West Ham in 2001 and went on to play 328 games for the club. A pitch invasion was a fitting tribute for the man when he scored his first goal in his own testimonial back in 2012.

328 career appearances. One goal. Cult hero status.

