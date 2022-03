Joel Matip has become the first Cameroonian to win the Premier League's player of the month award.

The centre-back played every minute as Liverpool won all four of their matches in February, conceding only one goal.

He scored in the 6-0 win over Leeds, as well as assisting Diogo Jota as the Reds beat Leicester.

Matip won the February award in front of Che Adams, Ryan Fraser, Harry Kane, Ben Mee and Wilfried Zaha.