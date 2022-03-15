Confirmed team news: Manchester United v Atletico Madrid

Cristiano Ronaldo starts for Manchester United for the second game running, following his hat-trick in the 3-2 victory over Tottenham.

Manager Ralf Rangnick makes three changes from that victory, bringing in Scott McTominay, Bruno Fernandes and Anthony Elanga. Paul Pogba, Marcus Rashford and Nemanja Matic drop out.

Man Utd XI: De Gea, Dalot, Varane, Maguire, Telles, McTominay, Fred, Fernandes, Elanga, Sancho, Ronaldo.

Subs: Heaton, Henderson, Lindelof, Bailly, Jones, Pogba, Mata, Rashford, Lingard, Cavani, Wan-Bissaka, Matic