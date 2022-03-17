'If Arsenal finish fourth it has been an outstanding season'

Former Premier League defender Jonathan Woodgate doesn't expect Arsenal's loss to Liverpool to derail their season and believes the Gunners are still on track to finish in the top four.

He told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily: "If you look at the form and how well they are playing, this was their first defeat in a while. They have won their last five games and have been playing really well.

"If Arsenal finish fourth this season it has been an outstanding season, considering they haven’t been in the Champions League for the last five seasons. When I heard that, I couldn’t believe it because in the 2000s they were a top team winning the league, they were always in the Champions League but that’s faded.

"Mikel Arteta has had to pick this club up and go with it and do what he believes in. He’s made huge decisions with big players and he’s starting to see the benefit of that but it will take a few more years and cycles before this team comes to the fore."

