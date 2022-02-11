'There has to be belief that you can go and compete'

Norwich face a tough test on Saturday when they host Manchester City at Carrow Road.

Pep Guardiola's side will arrive nine points clear atop the Premier League table but the Canaries will be buoyed by what Dean Smith has called their best run of the season.

The Norwich boss stressed the importance of belief when facing Manchester City

"There has to be that belief that you can compete and go and get something.

"It is 11 humans v 11 humans, we know humans can have faults in them and make mistakes and it is our job to try and make them make mistakes.

"They make very few but we will have to put some pressure on them.

"It is not a free hit because we are not in that position, we are fighting for every point to stay in the league but if you go into thinking you are already beat then you are beat."