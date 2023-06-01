Neil Johnston, BBC Sport

It was only last September that former Liverpool midfielder Graeme Souness told Talksport that Jack Grealish was "a good player, not a great player".

Even celebrity City fan Noel Gallagher was unconvinced by him at first.

"I'll be the first to admit, I was at the first Premier League game he played for us, away to Tottenham," the former Oasis star told BBC Sport.

"I was thinking: 'Really? Do we need another midfielder on top of Riyad Mahrez, Raheem Sterling, Phil Foden and everyone else?' And then that first season, I was like: 'I don't know what anyone sees in this guy at all.'"

Since returning from the World Cup, however, Grealish has become almost undroppable for the big games.

Before Sunday's 1-0 defeat at Brentford, Guardiola's side were unbeaten in 25 matches in all competitions. Grealish started in 19 of them.

The six he was left out include the FA Cup ties against Bristol City and Burnley, two Premier League games around the Champions League semi-final, the win over Chelsea on 21 May after City's fifth Premier League title in six seasons had been confirmed, and the 1-1 draw at Brighton three days later.

His statistics show why he has become as important for Guardiola as midfielder Kevin de Bruyne, who finished with more assists than anyone else in the Premier League in 2022-23, or record-breaking forward Erling Haaland.

Yet his influence goes beyond statistics. Grealish is so strong, he is difficult to knock off the ball and helps City control the game in a role that is as important as providing assists and scoring goals.

Read more about Grealish's growing influence at Manchester City here