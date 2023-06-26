Sangare eager to show his wares

New Livingston recruit Mo Sangare is keen to "show people what I'm capable of" after signing a two-year deal with the Scottish Premiership side.

The Liberian international midfielder is a former Newcastle United youth, and spent last season with Accrington Stanley.

"Everyone is well organised, the environment is great to work in, and if you're trying to improve, it's a great place to come," the 24-year-old told the Livingston website.

"I'm getting up to speed, catching up with a lot of things, getting used to the area."

Sangare, who stands at 6ft 3ins tall, scored an incredible goal to earn Libera a 2-2 draw against South Africa during a March African Cup of Nations qualifier.

"There is nowhere like home," he said.

"It's a lot different to club football. If you go there and you have a high confidence, coming back boosts that up.

"Every time I go back home, it reminds me of where I came from and what I'm working for."