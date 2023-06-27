Rangers and Celtic face competition from Sheffield United for BK Hacken striker Benie Traore. (Yorkshire Live), external

Rangers have been given permission by the Scottish FA to take the SPFL to court over a sponsorship row. (Herald - subscription), external

Abdallah Sima's former manager Jindrich Trpisovsky says the Rangers target's "speed, ability to pass opponents and athleticism are all extremely good" as he describes the forward as "a team player". (Record), external

