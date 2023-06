Back-up goalkeeper Elliott Parish has left St Johnstone after a four-year spell.

The 33-year-old, who joined from Dundee, made 27 appearances for the Perth side and was part of the squad that made history with the cup double in 2021.

He has also served as the club's goalkeeping coach since Paul Mathers' exit last December.

"Everyone at St Johnstone wishes Elliott all the best in his future career and thanks him for his service," St Johnstone said.