Hearts' fixtures: Your views

Chris: If we bring in quality to replace the outgoings then we should rack up points as our first difficult games are in October, where we have our first three meaningful matches.

Drew: Very positive start for both Edinburgh teams. If either get off to a good start, they can be up there with the two west coast teams - until October at least…

Sean: On paper it looks an easier start than other teams, but two away games and Killie at home, who have a good record at Tynecastle, could cause us problems. What cost us third last season was our horrendous away form and dropping points to teams we really should be beating.

David: Top by end of September.