Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has no regrets over his controversial exit for Leicester City four years ago.

But the former Liverpool boss, who was reappointed on Monday, regrets "the hurt" his move to the Premier League side caused in 2019.

Rodgers says the pain that Celtic supporters felt about his departure is a "big part" of why he has decided to return to the club, but he acknowledges that it "will take time" to win back the love of certain fans.

"Hopefully in time, I can give [the support] the feeling I gave them first time," the Celtic boss added. "I will continue to work hard and produce a team that plays with commitment.

"I understand how the fans feel. It was an emotional time, the club was going for 10 in a row. I’m hoping with my time here I can have the impact I had during my first spell.

"For the people that don’t want me here, hopefully I can shift their opinions with the football that I play."