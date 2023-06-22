Ipswich's Ndaba returns to Ayrshire with Kilmarnock

The signings keep coming at Rugby Park, with Ipswich Town centre-back Corrie Ndaba the latest to join Kilmarnock on a season-long loan.

The Scottish Premiership club's website says the 23-year-old product of Ipswich's academy "brings a reputation of being a ball-playing centre-half with pace".

Ndaba, who played for Republic of Ireland at under-18 level, is no stranger to Ayrshire, having played 14 times for Championship side Ayr United on loan at the start of 2021.

Since then, he was named supporters' player of the year in 2021-22 with Salford City in League Two before loan spells in League One with Burton Albion and, most recently, Fleetwood Town.

Having joined in January, Ndaba made eight appearances for Scott Brown's side and now becomes Derek McInnes' fourth signing in two days.