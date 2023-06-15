You've already seen Burnley's opening fixtures for the 2023-24 season and if you haven't they are here.

Vincent Kompany comes up against his former club Manchester City in the opening match of the campaign and he will return to Etihad Stadium on 31 January, no doubt hoping for a better result than the 6-0 defeat they sustained there in the FA Cup last season.

Tottenham (2 September), Manchester United (23 September) and Chelsea (7 October) are among the other visitors to Turf Moor early in the campaign.

On Boxing Day it's set to be Liverpool at home.

The Clarets will end the season with games against Newcastle (h), Tottenham (a) and Nottingham Forest (h).

