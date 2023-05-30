'Recruitment must be right to avoid relegation scrap again'

Sandy Armour, Killie Hippo fanzine

Killie fans can breath easy for a wee while after another last day shoot out saw us send Ross County to the play offs and secure our own Premiership survival.

It has been a long, hard slog all season but credit to the players for getting us over the line... Vassell finding his shooting boots at the right time was crucial.

Once the dust settles you can expect to see a sizeable number of players heading out the door and we need to get our recruitment right in the summer if we want to avoid another relegation scrap next season.

We have done well to sign up the likes of Armstrong, Vassell and Wright but we basically need to strengthen in all areas of the team.

Our lack of creativity and goals was glaringly obvious for most of the season while we need to eliminate our bad habit of gifting cheap goals.

Special mention to the Killie fans who stuck by the team all season and were rewarded with a final day party.