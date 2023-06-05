'Man Utd need to spend big if they want to be serious contenders'

Manchester United need to spend - and spend big - if they want to be serious contenders again.

United definitely need a top-class centre-forward, just to take the pressure off Marcus Rashford, who has had a brilliant season, with his 30 goals in all competitions, but needs some help.

Bruno Fernandes was their next highest scorer, with 14 goals, but he was their only other player to reach double figures in 2022-23. Weghorst, who arrived in January, found the net just twice.

If Tottenham are willing to sell and Kane wants to go there then he would definitely be one that United should be looking at.

Along with people like West Ham's Declan Rice.

Those should be the calibre of the signings United are trying to bring in, to take them to the next level.

I don't know if a new goalkeeper is a priority but we saw David de Gea make another costly mistake at Wembley - he really should have saved Ilkay Gundogan's winner.

Ten Hag has a lot to think about though, right through his side.

