Former England striker Emile Heskey expects Leicester City's James Maddison to feature for the Three Lions in the knockout stage of the World Cup in Qatar.

Midfielder Maddison, 26, was an unused substitute in England's 3-0 victory against Wales on Tuesday, having previously been left out of the squad as he recovered from a knee injury.

Heskey, who started his career with the Foxes and went on to feature in two World Cups for England, says Maddison is a "stand-out" performer who will make it hard for national team boss Gareth Southgate to overlook as the tournament goes on.

"﻿He should cherish all the moments that he is there with them because I believe in the next couple of games he will get on and he will get his opportunity," Heskey told BBC East Midlands Today.

"﻿He definitely deserves a chance - his ability and what he’s been doing this season has been fantastic. He is a stand-out achiever.

"Going to tournaments is not great when you are not on the pitch, but you are there for the group, the whole squad and it's not just for you.

"All you have to do is put your performances in during training and try to turn the manager's eye. I'm sure he will be doing that in training because he is a fantastic player."

E﻿ngland next face Senegal in the last 16 on Sunday.