Defensive boost for Whites
- Published
Adam Pope, BBC Radio Leeds
Marcelo Bielsa's been speaking before Saturday's visit of Watford - and there is some key team news:
Defender Diego Llorente (muscle) is available after missing the last three games, while Raphinha also returns. Patrick Bamford (ankle) will be out for another couple for weeks;
Right-back Luke Ayling is unavailable and will undergo a minor clean out of his knee but his recovery is expected to be swift;
Robin Koch (pubis) still sidelined with an injury described as "rebellious" and the boss says it is hard to say if it will be a short or long time out for the defender who has been missing since the opening day defeat at Manchester United;
Centre-back Pascal Struijk is available after a three-match suspension;
Bielsa says there has been no need to build the confidence of the players after a winless start to the season: "There is no need to give something that is already there";
Bielsa also impressed by new midfielder Lewis Bate, 18, who he praised for his control and passing of the ball as well as his positional sense.
