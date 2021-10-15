'Solskjaer has brought the excitement back'

Actor Tom Hughes is this week's challenger against BBC pundit Mark Lawrenson and has predicted the results of this weekend's Premier League matches.

Hughes, whose new film Shepherd had its world premiere on Thursday and who has also starred in Victoria, Red Joan and BBC drama The Game, is a Manchester United fan and firmly behind manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

"I'm still a believer," Hughes told BBC Sport. "Ole has had a lot of stick for his tactics at times, but it's player errors that have cost him - like during the [2-1] defeat by Young Boys last month.

"I'm still into him. I like him and he's also brought the enjoyment back to watching United. It's the first time since Sir Alex Ferguson was in charge where we've had a team I enjoy supporting.

"The football under Jose Mourinho was dire, with David Moyes and Louis van Gaal too. It was so laboured, so it's nice to have a team I look forward to watching. Then you throw in a bit of spice with Cristiano Ronaldo on top, it's exciting.

"There could be fireworks, you never know with United now - and that's the way it should be. It's one of those clubs where there should be a bit of magic or stardust in the team."