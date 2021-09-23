Leeds v West Ham: Head-to-head stats
Leeds lost this fixture 2-1 last season – they have never lost consecutive home league games against West Ham in their history.
The Hammers won both league meetings against Leeds last season, as many victories as they’d managed in their previous 28 against the Whites (drawn eight, lost 18). They have not won three in a row against the Yorkshire side since August 1949 (a run of four).
Leeds are without a league win so far this season (drawn three, lost two) – only once in their history have they failed to win any of their first six games of a top-flight campaign, doing so in 1935-36.