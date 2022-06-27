Awoniyi 'a mouthwatering prospect' for Forest

David Jackson, BBC Radio Nottingham

Taiwo Awoniyi is an exciting signing which has captured the imagination of supporters - but it’s also a strikingly sensible one.

Forest were always going to have to spend a lot of money after promotion and it’s no surprise they’ve broken their transfer record so early in the summer. However, less than £20m for a 24-year-old with proven goalscoring ability in the Bundesliga surely has to be seen as sensible business.

The footage of the player on social media taking a few moments to himself before signing his contract shows what it means to him. He’s always said his dream is to play in the Premier League and, for me, this is also important.

Steve Cooper wants players who want to be there, and have the hunger to succeed. His teams are ambitious and buy into what the club is and wants to be.

Awoniyi seems to fit that brief. With his strength, burst of pace and ability to finish, no wonder Forest fans are excited about the prospect of him linking up in attack with other ambitious young players like Brennan Johnson.

It’s a mouthwatering prospect.