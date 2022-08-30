Transfer news: Villa among clubs interested in West Ham's Dawson
Aston Villa and Wolves are both interested in signing West Ham defender Craig Dawson, 32. (Sun), external
Meanwhile, Villa have a "strong interest" in Brighton boss Graham Potter as a potential replacement for Steven Gerrard, who has lost three of his first four league games this season. (Football Insider), external
Elsewhere, Juventus will try to sign Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz if they cannot reach an agreement with Paris St-Germain for Argentina's Leandro Paredes. (Sky Sport Italia - in Italian), external
Ajax are looking at Villa forward Leon Bailey and Lucas Ocampos of Sevilla, after becoming frustrated with Chelsea's asking price for Hakim Ziyech. (Mail), external