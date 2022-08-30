'Son is being creatively marginalised'
Matt Burns, The Boy Hotspur
After Tottenham’s game against Nottingham Forest, Harry Kane told assembled pundits: “We dropped deep in the first half, which we’ve done a lot already this season, and it’s taken us until the second half to get a bit of a wake-up call and be a bit more aggressive."
To the uninitiated, this may seem as if it was something that is merely ‘happening’ to the side as a result of our fiery opponents and their ability to press with the ball.
Truth be told, this is merely Conte-ball, and if one takes a glance at where the Italian’s players were, on average, when touching the ball, we see that this is simply reflective of how Spurs were set up – again.
My concern with this system – beyond the entertainment value, which I’ll let finer minds than mine debate – is that Son Heung-min is finding himself creatively marginalised by Conte.
Sonny is spending far too much time in deep-lying positions as a counter-measure when Tottenham are overloaded in midfield. However, Conte has this side set up for this to be the norm for at least 50 minutes (and more) of every game.
If we look at Sonny’s heat map, those desirous yellow and red tones are noticeable by their absence.
No wonder the Golden Boot winner was fuming, and no wonder Richarlison looks the livelier option when he’s unleashed. One only has to appreciate all the attacking freedom Conte gifts the Brazil attacker.
