Brighton have won two of their last three Premier League matches against Tottenham (L1), one more than in their first seven games against them in the competition combined (W1 D1 L5).

Tottenham’s unbeaten start to the Premier League season ended with a 3-1 defeat at Arsenal last time out. They’ve not lost consecutive league games on the road since September 2021, which included a 3-1 defeat at Arsenal.

This will be Roberto De Zerbi’s first home game in charge of Brighton. He faced Spurs boss Antonio Conte four times during his time in Serie A, but never ended on the winning side against him (D1 L3).

Only Everton (7) have conceded fewer Premier League goals than Brighton (8) this season, while only Manchester City (5.6) and Arsenal (6.9) have a lower expected goals against total than the Seagulls (7.9).