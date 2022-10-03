W﻿e asked for your post-match reaction after Saturday's north London derby.

H﻿ere are some of your thoughts:

A﻿rsenal fans

M﻿att: Fantastic result against our biggest rivals. Almost certainly cements our credentials as top-four contenders. Still a bit wary on going as far as title challengers yet, but the next few matches before the World Cup break should really tell us where we're heading this season.

Karo: Great performance and showed strong characters and resilience. Still need to work on defensive side to avoid giving up cheap penalties and conceding goals. The work rate, hunger and energy is outstanding.

Tanay: A dominant team performance that has started to fuel the fans for the season ahead! Also a moment to remember for Xhaka. I can't wait to see this team play against the likes of City and Liverpool.

T﻿ottenham fans

Harry: I think we were outplayed. Arsenal turned up knowing it was a derby, we went into half-heartedly. A few mistakes cost us, but we know how good Arsenal are and continue to learn and improve under Conte.

Tom: We didn't get going. Emerson's red card was annoying. Not just because it felt like a yellow card in a competitive derby, but it may obfuscate the poor performance of Lloris for the second and third goals. For a while now he has shown a propensity for these lapses in concentration that cost us points.

Ian: I can't understand why we have to play on the break in every game. Why can't we just attack teams as that's where our best players are? We don't look good trying to defend every game, which invites teams onto our defence. We need to change and quick.