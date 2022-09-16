Arsenal's Oleksandr Zinchenko is set to miss about two weeks with a calf injury, according to the Ukrainian Football Association.

Zinchenko, 25, missed matches against Aston Villa and Fulham earlier this season, before returning in the loss at Manchester United and then featuring off the bench against FC Zurich.

Z﻿inchenko is now expected to miss the trip to Brentford and will not join Ukraine on international duty.

"Oleksandr Zinchenko, unfortunately, will not be able to help the blue-yellow during the September matches of the Nations League" the Ukrainian FA confirmed in a statement.

"﻿The Arsenal player suffered a calf muscle injury during training at the club which will require two weeks for treatment and recovery."