Chelsea, Manchester United, Tottenham and Fulham are among the clubs interested in Gent's 20-year-old Nigerian forward Gift Orban. (Evening Standard), external

Liverpool are monitoring Mason Mount as well as Brighton's Argentina World Cup winning midfielder Alexis Mac Allister, 24, while Bayern Munich's Netherlands midfielder Ryan Gravenberch, 21, is another player being assessed. (Liverpool Echo), external

Ruben Loftus-Cheek is wanted by AC Milan, who are looking to rebuild following their Champions League semi-final defeat by Inter Milan. (Fabrizio Romano on Twitter), external

Ecuador midfielder Kendry Paez has reportedly signed for Chelsea for a fee of £20m with the 16-year-old also attracting interest from Manchester United. (El Canal del Futbol, via Mirror), external

Want more transfer news? Read Friday's gossip column