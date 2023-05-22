Manchester United are preparing an official bid for Juventus' 23-year-old Serbia striker Dusan Vlahovic, who has made it clear he wants to play Champions league football next season. (Football Transfers), external

Aston Villa are weighing up a potential loan move for United forward Anthony Martial next season. (Football Transfers), external

Nottingham Forest will pursue a permanent deal for goalkeeper Dean Henderson, who has been on loan at the City Ground from United this season. (Telegraph - subscription required), external

United are in talks to extend winger Facundo Pellistri's contract until June 2028. (Fabrizio Romano), external

Finally, Manchester United and Brighton are set to compete to try to sign 23-year-old Italy midfielder Davide Frattesi from Sassuolo. (Football Insider), external

