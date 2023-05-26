Mark Mitchener, BBC Sport

As you will be aware, it is two from three on Sunday when it comes to relegation from the Premier League.

Let's take the scenarios team by team:

Everton (playing Bournemouth at home)

If they win, they’re SAFE, no matter what happens elsewhere.

If they draw, they’re SAFE if Leicester City fail to win AND Leeds United fail to win by at least three goals.

But if they draw, they’re DOWN if Leicester win (by any margin) OR Leeds win by at least three goals.

If they lose, they’re SAFE if Leicester and Leeds both fail to win.

But if they lose, they’re DOWN if either Leicester OR Leeds win.

(Everton permutations exclude the utterly ludicrous fantasy scenario whereby Leeds win by exactly three goals, but are relegated on goals scored thanks to Everton and Bournemouth drawing 17-17 or similar.)

Leicester City (playing West Ham at home)

Simply, they’re down UNLESS they win AND Everton don’t win, in which case they’re SAFE.

Leeds United (playing Tottenham at home)

They must win to have any hope of staying up – AND both Everton and Leicester have to fail to win.

If Everton draw, Leeds must win by at least three goals to stay up (as long as Leicester don’t win)

If Everton lose, Leeds can stay up with a win by any margin (again, as long as Leicester don’t win)

(Leicester and Leeds permutations assume that, even if both teams do win, Leeds are unlikely to win by nine more goals than Leicester win by.)