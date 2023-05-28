'A draw was probably fair' - Howe
Newcastle manager Eddie Howe to Match of the Day: "A draw was probably fair. I thought we were very good first half but the second half was tough and Chelsea were the better team.
"I'm delighted with the attitude as we were significantly weakened with a lot of players out through injury. It was a good draw.
"It was an important moment for [Anthony Gordon]. He contributed to that first half, took his goal very well and is a player of undoubted ability. We want that to continue next year
"The away support we've had this year has been incredible. A lot has been made of St James' Park, but the numbers we've taken wherever we've gone and the noise they create is phenomenal. It was great to perform in front of them today.
"When you achieve [Champions League football] it is the work of everybody. A real unity has been hugely important. We'll get going again and rise to the challenge after a little break."
Did you know?
At 17 years and 27 days old, Lewis Miley became the youngest player ever to appear for Newcastle in the Premier League.
Kieran Trippier has only scored two own goals in top-flight football - and both of them have come against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.
Gordon's strike was Newcastle's 100th Premier League goal under Eddie Howe in his 65th match in charge. Only under Kevin Keegan have the Magpies scored 100 goals in the competition in fewer matches (47).