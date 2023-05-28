Newcastle manager Eddie Howe to Match of the Day: "A draw was probably fair. I thought we were very good first half but the second half was tough and Chelsea were the better team.

"I'm delighted with the attitude as we were significantly weakened with a lot of players out through injury. It was a good draw.

"It was an important moment for [Anthony Gordon]. He contributed to that first half, took his goal very well and is a player of undoubted ability. We want that to continue next year

"The away support we've had this year has been incredible. A lot has been made of St James' Park, but the numbers we've taken wherever we've gone and the noise they create is phenomenal. It was great to perform in front of them today.

"When you achieve [Champions League football] it is the work of everybody. A real unity has been hugely important. We'll get going again and rise to the challenge after a little break."

Did you know?