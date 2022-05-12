Leeds 0-3 Chelsea: Pick of the stats

Chelsea picked up their 20th Premier League win of the season, one more than their total for last season (19).

Leeds United suffered their ninth Premier League defeat of this season at Elland Road; only in 1946-47 (10) have they lost more at home in a single top-flight season.

Leeds United have conceded 37 goals at Elland Road in the Premier League this season; only in 1959-60 (46) have they shipped more at home in a single top-flight campaign, a season in which they were relegated.