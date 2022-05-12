Leeds 0-3 Chelsea: Pick of the stats

  • Chelsea picked up their 20th Premier League win of the season, one more than their total for last season (19).

  • Leeds United suffered their ninth Premier League defeat of this season at Elland Road; only in 1946-47 (10) have they lost more at home in a single top-flight season.

  • Leeds United have conceded 37 goals at Elland Road in the Premier League this season; only in 1959-60 (46) have they shipped more at home in a single top-flight campaign, a season in which they were relegated.

  • Chelsea completed a league double over Leeds for the first time since 1988-89 in the second tier, and first in the top flight since 1936-37.