Such a gallant display may soothe some disappointment

Mike Taylor, BBC Radio WM

Dropping out of the Premier League’s top eight for the first time since the end of October made this rather an expensive final day for Wolves - and it was a particularly unkind cut for Bruno Lage and his players, after one of their most daring performances of the season.

Lage was quite correct to observe that it was delayed punishment for their limp approach in the closing weeks of the season, in which their showings against Chelsea and Liverpool stood out starkly from the rest.

They made Liverpool sweat for the second time this season, but in an entirely different manner to the Molineux game in December. That was an exercise in careful defending; at Anfield, Wolves led with their chin, and ought to have scored rather more than just Pedro Neto’s heartening early goal.

Playing in this style, at this venue, on this occasion, was true to the principles Lage set out when he arrived, but which seemed to have been forgotten recently, despite his urging. The result was a game played throughout – especially in the first half – as if the stadium clock was frozen on 89 minutes, and a spectacle that filled the senses.

Such a gallant display may soothe some of the disappointment of Wolves’ stumbling finish to the season, but should not mask the scale of the challenge this summer. The coming weeks will be viewed as the sternest test so far of the owners’ resolve to seriously pursue their stated ambitions. It seems likely that some of the central figures in the club’s revival of recent years will move on, including Ruben Neves.

There may be smart deals to be done but, if Wolves are to be genuine contenders for a European place next season, with a squad to last the course, money will surely have to be found on top of whatever is generated by sales.

The policy of signing young players with potential to flourish in the future has merit, but Lage has been correct recently to point out that they need players who will be Premier League-ready straight away, not at an indeterminate point in the future.