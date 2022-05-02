Lawro's predictions: Man Utd v Brentford

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Manchester United are so passive at the moment that it's hard to see them beating anyone, but maybe the Old Trafford crowd will galvanise them this time. Something has to.

Brentford have been on an amazing run and they will pose a threat if they can get Christian Eriksen on the ball, but I'm still going for a United win, even though I have been wrong before when I've forecast an improved performance from them.

Will's prediction: Going from recent results for both clubs, this is a Brentford win - but I have chickened out of predicting that. It wouldn't surprise me if that happened, but United will probably pull something out of the bag even if they don't play well. 2-1.

See how Lawro and Will have got on so far for this weekend's fixtures