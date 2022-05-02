Man Utd no immediate plans to replace transfer chief Matt Judge

Simon Stone, BBC Sport

Manchester United's sorry season at home comes to an end when Brentford visit Old Trafford. But there is plenty happening behind the scenes as the club prepare for Erik ten Hag's arrival.

Main transfer negotiator Matt Judge is leaving United this summer, sparking speculation about a move for Monaco's highly-rated sporting director Paul Mitchell.

However, United sources have played down that talk, with BBC Sport understanding that the Old Trafford side have no immediate plans to name a like-for-like replacement for Judge.

Instead, football director John Murtough will take overall leadership on the recruitment side, assisted by technical director Darren Fletcher.

Murtough's position at the club has strengthened over the past 12 months and he will also be supported by the recruitment and legal departments.