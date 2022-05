Wolves hope to re-ignite their European push on Saturday with a trip to Chelsea, whose own Champions League ambitions have faltered in recent weeks.

Ruben Neves was back from injury ahead of schedule last week but could not prevent that disappointing home to defeat by Brighton.

Will he be fit enough to start at Stamford Bridge? And is this a game for Raul Jimenez to get back on the goalscoring trail for Bruno Lage's side?

